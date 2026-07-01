Chinese App BAT-BMS Allows Strangers To 'Control, Switch Off' E-Rickshaws Via Bluetooth, Netizens Claim

Posts on 'X' from netizens depicting the application BAT-BMS, have gained widespread prominence on Wednesday. This Chinese application can allegedly switch on and switch of e-rickshaws through the use of Bluetooth, according to the claims in these videos.

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Other users stated that the app works by connecting with an e-rickshaw's battery and then cutting off the vehicle's access to power from it.

The Lallantop clarified that BAT-BMS cannot shut down auto rickshaws via a simple Bluetooth connection and that it requires a unique ID from each battery which needs to be entered in order for users to connect to it.

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BMS is the acronym used to describe the battery management system which handles all the fundamentals revolving around the battery pack, such as voltage, current and temperature.

Netizens also warned against using such an application as it may adversely affect the livelihood of e-rickshaw drivers and cause danger on the roads.

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