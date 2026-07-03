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Govt Cracks Down: Two Apps Linked To Remote E-Rickshaw Shutdowns Removed Amid BAT BMS Row

The development comes after the BAT-BMS app triggered alarm among e-rickshaw drivers and dealers in Delhi. The app, designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current, was reportedly also capable of cutting power to vehicles over Bluetooth.

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Govt Cracks Down: Two Apps Linked To Remote E-Rickshaw Shutdowns Removed Amid BAT BMS Row
Videos circulating online showed users pairing with nearby e-rickshaw batteries and disabling the discharge function, potentially leaving drivers stranded.
Source: NDTV

Two applications linked to e-rickshaws have been removed after concerns emerged over vehicles being remotely disabled, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said at the CII Cybersecurity Summit.

The development comes after the BAT-BMS app triggered alarm among e-rickshaw drivers and dealers in Delhi. The app, designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current, was reportedly also capable of cutting power to vehicles over Bluetooth. Videos circulating online showed users pairing with nearby e-rickshaw batteries and disabling the discharge function, potentially leaving drivers stranded. 

Krishnan told NDTV Profit taht the government will take up this issue with the app stores to ensure damaging applications don't come up in the public domain.

This is a developing story. 

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