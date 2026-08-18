Stock Picks Today: Colgate, Milky Mist, Radico Khaitan, BSE, Belrise, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across oral care, automotive components, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, stock exchanges, and alcoholic beverages, with fresh recommendations and updates on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive India, Milky Mist, Radico Khaitan, BSE, Belrise Industries, and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have also shared their views on India's broader strategy, industrials and auto sectors, while maintaining a constructive outlook on the defence and power equipment segments.

Citi on Colgate

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2000

Focus on Balanced Growth, Though Margin Trade-Offs Persist

Significant runway to increase oral-care consumption

Growth expected to become more balanced across volume, price, and mix

Driving consumption through greater availability and affordability

Premiumisation remains the key growth engine

Growth prioritised over near-term margin expansion.

GS on Colgate

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2050

Sales growth algorithm a mix of driving premiumisation and volume consumption

Gradual traction in changing consumer behaviour on brushing more often

Premiumisation the most important growth vector for Colgate, innovation and marketing spends being accelerated

Gross margin defended in a band, EBITDA likely to be lower as Ad spends are dialed up

No immediate visibility of portfolio expansion beyond toothpaste.

JPMorgan on Colgate

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2250

Premiumization takes centre stage

Growth ahead of margins

Growth to be balanced across volume, price and mix

Premiumization is the biggest growth lever

Margins likely to moderate in the near-term.

DAM Cap on Milky Mist

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 175

Pure play exposure to dairy's fastest growing categories

Margins built on mix amid higher working capital

GST rationalisation: a durable accelerant to formalisation

Best-in-class margin structure, defended through a difficult cost cycle

Ad-spends well below FMCG players; margin expansion creates room to scale it.

Jefferies on Radico Khaitan

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5200

Alcobev industry is entering a multi-year premiumisation cycle

Trend most evident in vodka, where Radico is the market leader

Strong innovation, execution, and a supportive regulatory environment

Radico to deliver sector-leading growth in its premium portfolio

Premium-mix and India-UK FTA benefits are expected to drive continued margin expansion.

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Citi on India Industrials

Defense: Demand is underpinned by a broad-based program pipeline

Procurement is widening in areas such as electronic warfare, autonomous systems & counter systems

Some demand should gradually become recurring in nature, as an increasing installed base drives demand for services/lifecycle support

Power infra and Utilities: Grid connectivity, land and equipment availability are key execution constraints

Capex remains broad-based across generation, storage, transmission and distribution

Citi India Strategy - Surendra Goyal

Better-Than-Expected 1Q1Q Earnings & Decent Outlook Ahead

Details look healthy and broad-based

There was margin pressure in Consumer, Industrial and Financial sectors but the outlook is relatively positive

Focus on demand resilience once benefits of GST-cuts recede

Remain constructive as NIFTY trades at long term average multiples

Roll forward our NIFTY target to Jun'27 from Mar'27 earlier

New target: 26800 from 26000

Add Axis Bank to top large-cap picks

Overweight: Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, Utilities

Underweight: IT Services, Staples, Metals

Citi on Akums Drugs

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 860 from Rs 610

Earnings Quality Improves on CDMO Strength

Domestic CDMO remains the key growth driver; other segments stay subdued

Hike FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 5%/10% to reflect a more constructive API pricing outlook

Jefferies on Belrise

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 280 from Rs 250

Decent Jun-Q; Expanding Footprint

Cost pressures behind; sanguine on full-year margin

Good new order traction; expanding beyond autos

Nuvama on BSE

Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3240 from Rs 4090

CAS has reset volumes impaired expiry day decay trading dynamics

Bank guarantee norms are second leg

Market share gains are nearing saturation

Cutt FY27/28 EPS by 6.3%/15%; consensus estimates could see a reset post Q2 earnings

CLSA on Auto Sector

Retail registration continue to be healthy for Aug-26

Auto retail registrations continued to witness healthy growth, with festive season approaching

During the first 15 days of Aug 2026, retail registrations grew 16%/4%/5%/14% YoY in 2W/PV/CV/Tractors

Mid-single-digit growth in PV and CV registrations was partly because the auspicious Shravan period started 19 days later this year

This moved the demand into the second half of August

EV adoption was 10% for 2Ws and 8% for PVs

M&M, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Auto and ATHER ENERGY remain top picks in the space.

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Jefferies on Defense and Power Equipments

BHEL – Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 270 from Rs 220

Siemens – Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 4415 from Rs 4000

Hindustan Aeronautics – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 6800 from Rs 6300

KEI Industries – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 6920 from Rs 6150

BEL – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 490 from Rs 550

Power equipment players drive margin uptick

Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy saw margin expansion of 410-450 bps YoY, driven by operating leverage

BHEL's margins turned positive YoY

Commodity prices impacted margins of others ex-defence

Remain positive on defence and T&D equipment

Top picks: Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T, and KEI

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