Stock Picks Today: Colgate, Milky Mist, Radico Khaitan, BSE, Belrise, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across oral care, automotive components, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, stock exchanges, and alcoholic beverages, with fresh recommendations and updates on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive India, Milky Mist, Radico Khaitan, BSE, Belrise Industries, and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.
Analysts have also shared their views on India's broader strategy, industrials and auto sectors, while maintaining a constructive outlook on the defence and power equipment segments.
Citi on Colgate
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2000
- Focus on Balanced Growth, Though Margin Trade-Offs Persist
- Significant runway to increase oral-care consumption
- Growth expected to become more balanced across volume, price, and mix
- Driving consumption through greater availability and affordability
- Premiumisation remains the key growth engine
- Growth prioritised over near-term margin expansion.
GS on Colgate
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2050
- Sales growth algorithm a mix of driving premiumisation and volume consumption
- Gradual traction in changing consumer behaviour on brushing more often
- Premiumisation the most important growth vector for Colgate, innovation and marketing spends being accelerated
- Gross margin defended in a band, EBITDA likely to be lower as Ad spends are dialed up
- No immediate visibility of portfolio expansion beyond toothpaste.
JPMorgan on Colgate
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2250
- Premiumization takes centre stage
- Growth ahead of margins
- Growth to be balanced across volume, price and mix
- Premiumization is the biggest growth lever
- Margins likely to moderate in the near-term.
DAM Cap on Milky Mist
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 175
- Pure play exposure to dairy's fastest growing categories
- Margins built on mix amid higher working capital
- GST rationalisation: a durable accelerant to formalisation
- Best-in-class margin structure, defended through a difficult cost cycle
- Ad-spends well below FMCG players; margin expansion creates room to scale it.
Jefferies on Radico Khaitan
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5200
- Alcobev industry is entering a multi-year premiumisation cycle
- Trend most evident in vodka, where Radico is the market leader
- Strong innovation, execution, and a supportive regulatory environment
- Radico to deliver sector-leading growth in its premium portfolio
- Premium-mix and India-UK FTA benefits are expected to drive continued margin expansion.
ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Paras Defence And More | August 18
Citi on India Industrials
- Defense: Demand is underpinned by a broad-based program pipeline
- Procurement is widening in areas such as electronic warfare, autonomous systems & counter systems
- Some demand should gradually become recurring in nature, as an increasing installed base drives demand for services/lifecycle support
- Power infra and Utilities: Grid connectivity, land and equipment availability are key execution constraints
- Capex remains broad-based across generation, storage, transmission and distribution
Citi India Strategy - Surendra Goyal
- Better-Than-Expected 1Q1Q Earnings & Decent Outlook Ahead
- Details look healthy and broad-based
- There was margin pressure in Consumer, Industrial and Financial sectors but the outlook is relatively positive
- Focus on demand resilience once benefits of GST-cuts recede
- Remain constructive as NIFTY trades at long term average multiples
- Roll forward our NIFTY target to Jun'27 from Mar'27 earlier
- New target: 26800 from 26000
- Add Axis Bank to top large-cap picks
- Overweight: Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, Utilities
- Underweight: IT Services, Staples, Metals
Citi on Akums Drugs
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 860 from Rs 610
- Earnings Quality Improves on CDMO Strength
- Domestic CDMO remains the key growth driver; other segments stay subdued
- Hike FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 5%/10% to reflect a more constructive API pricing outlook
Jefferies on Belrise
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 280 from Rs 250
- Decent Jun-Q; Expanding Footprint
- Cost pressures behind; sanguine on full-year margin
- Good new order traction; expanding beyond autos
Nuvama on BSE
- Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3240 from Rs 4090
- CAS has reset volumes impaired expiry day decay trading dynamics
- Bank guarantee norms are second leg
- Market share gains are nearing saturation
- Cutt FY27/28 EPS by 6.3%/15%; consensus estimates could see a reset post Q2 earnings
CLSA on Auto Sector
- Retail registration continue to be healthy for Aug-26
- Auto retail registrations continued to witness healthy growth, with festive season approaching
- During the first 15 days of Aug 2026, retail registrations grew 16%/4%/5%/14% YoY in 2W/PV/CV/Tractors
- Mid-single-digit growth in PV and CV registrations was partly because the auspicious Shravan period started 19 days later this year
- This moved the demand into the second half of August
- EV adoption was 10% for 2Ws and 8% for PVs
- M&M, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Auto and ATHER ENERGY remain top picks in the space.
ALSO READ: Kaynes, Micromax Arm, Wipro Plants To Go Live Soon As Govt Clears Rs 7,877 Cr ECMS Tranche
Jefferies on Defense and Power Equipments
- BHEL – Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 270 from Rs 220
- Siemens – Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 4415 from Rs 4000
- Hindustan Aeronautics – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 6800 from Rs 6300
- KEI Industries – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 6920 from Rs 6150
- BEL – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 490 from Rs 550
- Power equipment players drive margin uptick
- Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy saw margin expansion of 410-450 bps YoY, driven by operating leverage
- BHEL's margins turned positive YoY
- Commodity prices impacted margins of others ex-defence
- Remain positive on defence and T&D equipment
- Top picks: Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T, and KEI
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.