Bengaluru Plans Clearer Footpaths And Rs 1 Lakh Flex Fines; New Policy On The Way

In a major bid to reclaim public spaces, the Karnataka government has announced a stringent new footpath policy for Bengaluru, along with financial penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for illegal flex banners.

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) DK Shivakumar revealed that the state is cracking down heavily on footpath encroachments and illegal advertisements that have long plagued the streets of Bengaluru.

Addressing the growing grievances of pedestrians, Shivakumar highlighted that despite heavy government investment in constructing footpaths, they are continuously misused for vehicular parking and unauthorised business activities.

“Citizens are facing a lot of trouble walking on footpaths. We have made footpaths after investing heavily, but vehicles are parked there, and business is being carried out. We must fix specific places for vendors and create an opportunity to keep footpaths clean for citizens to walk... That is why we have decided to bring a new policy for footpaths,” he said.

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In addition to freeing up footpaths, the government is taking an uncompromising stance on the city's rampant "flex culture." Illegal banners, often put up for birthdays, religious events, and political greetings, have turned into a severe eyesore and safety hazard.

Acknowledging that members of all political outfits, including his own party, are guilty of this practice, Shivakumar announced that penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be imposed for each illegal flex banner.

"No matter how much we say, flex banners keep coming up. All parties put them up; our party people also do. Everyone puts up flexes. The name of whoever is at the bottom will be fined.”

“We have said that a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be imposed for each flex. Because this flex business has become excessive. Birthday wishes, all that. If the government has something, there is a streamlined system for it. There is an advertisement board. Anyone can take that and do it. Apart from that, there is no permission to put up banners anywhere else,” the CM said.

The latest announcement aligns with the Karnataka government's broader agenda to modernise Bengaluru's public spaces and improve civic administration. Authorities intend to prioritise pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, tighten oversight of street vending and crack down on illegal flex banners to reduce visual pollution. The proposals are expected to be formalised through a new policy framework soon.

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