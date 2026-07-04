72nd National Film Awards: Winners Expected Next Week As Government Dismisses Rumours: Reports

The wait for the 72nd National Film Awards is likely to continue for a few more days. Amid reports that the winners would be announced on July 3, government officials have clarified that no announcement was ever planned for Friday.

According to India Today, the winners are now expected to be announced next week. Officials also said the government will share the date once it is finalised.

"We may announce the winners next week. We will make an official announcement once we have a date. Will request everyone not to fall for such speculations," an official told India Today.

Which Films Are Eligible?

The 72nd National Film Awards will honour films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024. The awards are considered India's highest film honours and recognise excellence in acting, direction, writing, music, cinematography, editing and several technical categories.

The winners have been selected by an 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had earlier served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

Films, Actors In Spotlight

Several critically acclaimed films from different languages are expected to be in the spotlight this year. According to India Today, Malayalam films such as Bramayugam, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam are among the strongest contenders.

Other films creating buzz include Hindi releases Article 370, Srikanth and Chandu Champion, Tamil films Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Amaran, and Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD, Lucky Baskhar and Devara: Part 1.

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Although the National Film Awards do not announce nominations in advance, actors like Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi are widely expected to be among the top contenders.

Fan Predictions

As the wait continues, fans have been sharing their predictions on social media. One user wrote, "Manifesting National Award for Sai Pallavi for Amaran today. She truly deserves the highest recognition."

Others backed Allu Arjun, while many praised Prithviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Where To Watch?

According to India Today, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is expected to live-stream the announcement on its official X and YouTube channels once the winners are revealed.

With the official date expected soon, film lovers across the country are eagerly waiting to find out who will win this year's National Film Awards.

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