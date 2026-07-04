After Ayodhya, Donation Theft Allegations Rock Badrinath Temple; Probe Ordered

Following the high-profile controversial allegations and the arrests made in relation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir embezzlement case, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), which manages the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, has ordered a formal inquiry into similar allegations of irregularities in the handling and management of donations and offerings at Badrinath Temple. This development has increased scrutiny of donation management and financial transparency at major temples.

The committee ordered the probe after allegations circulated on social media claiming that the cash offerings made by devotees had been misappropriated. According to BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi, the committee has formed an inquiry panel and sought explanations from employees whose names have surfaced in connection with the allegations.

A speculation circulating online, claiming that one of the individuals mentioned in the report is Hemant Dwivedi's personal secretary, was dismissed by him stating that the mentioned individual is a regular employee of the temple committee. Dwivedi said that if the inquiry finds that any wrongdoing has occurred, "no one will be spared," irrespective of their position.

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The allegations were raised by a social organisation called the Bhairav Sena Sangathan, claiming that a temple employee was involved in the alleged misuse of donations. The organisation has demanded that the authorities should examine CCTV footage and other records to verify the claim.

BKTC Cheif Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said that the inquiry committee will be scrutinizing CCTV recordings, financial documents, and other relevant evidence while also recording statements from the concerned officials and employees. The committee will submit a detailed report after completing its investigation. Rangad said that if any irregularities are established in the investigation, those responsible will face legal action under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939.

Even before the contoversy had gained traction, the BKTC had strengthened oversight of its financial operations by issuing fresh guidelines for the management of the donation collection centres, treasury and accounts sections, puja booking counters, guest houses, and other revenue generating units under its administration. This enhanced monitoring extends to all the temples managed by the committee.

The committee has also appealed to the devotees and requested them to not share any unverified informayion while the inquiry is in progress, urging them to wait for the official findings.

As per the current status, no theft or embezzlement has been officially confirmed at the Badrinath Temple. The inquiry is still in its preliminary phase, with the committee collecting evidence. Authorities have stated that action will depend entirely on the findings of the investigation.

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