Pune Rains Wreak Havoc: Massive Landslides Hit Varandha Ghat, Sinhagad Fort; Tourist Entry Closed

Relentless monsoon showers across western Maharashtra triggered landslides at Varandha Ghat and near the entrance of Sinhagad Fort in Pune, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down tourist access to the fort and launch emergency clearance on a key highway.

The landslide occured in the Shirgaon area of Bhor taluka on the Bhor-Mahad road (National Highway 965DD). Large amounts of rock, mud, trees, and debris crashed onto the roadway, completely blocking traffic. Vehicular movement was immediately suspended as a precaution.

Disaster management teams, the Public Works Department (PWD), and local officials rushed to the site to clear the debris. Clearance work continued for several hours, after which traffic flow was restored by around 8-9 pm. No casualties or injuries were reported. Motorists were advised to avoid the ghat until authorities declared it safe.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Rain Fury: Red Alert For Palghar, Pune Ghats; 10 Districts On Orange Alert, 15 On Yellow

A separate landslide occured near the main entrance of the Sinhagad Fort. Fearing further rockfalls and unstable terrain, as a precaution the Forest Department temporarily closed the fort to tourists and trekkers. No injuries or property damage were reported in the incident. Authorities said that the fort would be reopened once the area was assessed for safety.

The heavy rainfall has also disrupted normal life across the city of Pune and surrounding areas. Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, while strong winds and rain led to multiple incidents of fallen trees. The fire brigade responded to 14 tree fall incidents caused by the strong winds and waterlogged soil. Traffic movement slowed down significantly in several localities as flooded roads created congestion during peak hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the active monsoon spell was driven by a low pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, strengthening rainfall all over Maharashtra. The ghat regions of Pune, Satara, and Konkan received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

District officials said that the emrgency teams remain on alert as more rain expected over the coming days. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Pune's ghat sections until July 5, warning of continued intense rainfall and the possibility of additional landslides in vulnerable areas. An Orange Alert will also remain in effect for July 6 and July 7 as the wet weather is likely to persist.

As per the current status, traffic on the Varandha Ghat has been restored after the debris was cleared up. No deaths or injuries were reported in either of the incidents, however officers remain on high alert.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Massive Tragedy Averted Amid Mumbai Rains As Huge Tree Collapses In Dadar

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.