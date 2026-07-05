CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Results To Be Out Soon: How To Download? Step-By-Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is anticipated to be declared on the official CBSE platforms. Students who took part in the Session 2 assessments held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, can view their results online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and other necessary credentials.

In addition to the official websites, the digital marksheet will also be accessible via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Over six lakh candidates are waiting for the results. Once published, students should meticulously check all the details listed on their marksheet and reach out to their school or CBSE authorities in the event of any inconsistencies.

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CBSE class 10 2nd board exam: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in or results. cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Input your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and other required information.

Step 4: Submit the credentials to see your result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print it out for future reference.

CBSE class 10 2nd board exam: Total students in second board exam

Approximately 6.69 lakh students enrolled for this year's CBSE Class 10 second board examination, which represents about 27 percent of those who took the first phase. The supplementary exam provides students with another chance to enhance their marks or clear compartment papers.

Regarding subject combinations, 1,92,508 candidates registered to take one subject, 2,79,227 for two subjects, and 1,97,119 for three subjects.

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Among the various subjects, Science had the highest registration numbers, followed by Mathematics Standard with 368,843 candidates, Mathematics Basic with 178,878, and Social Science with 154,619. English Language and Literature garnered 98,536 entries.

CBSE class 10 2nd board exam: First board exam results

During the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, 2,316,008 of the 2,471,777 students who participated passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. A total of 2,483,479 candidates registered for the examination, which took place from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The results were declared on April 15.

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