I-20s In Hand But No US Visa Slots: Vivek Agnihotri Flags Risk Of Students Missing Semester Start

Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to call out the U.S. Embassy in India, demanding answers for students who have secured admission to U.S. universities and have received their I-20s are unable to book visa interview appointments as the scheduling portal shows no available slots.

Thousands of Indian students possessing valid I-20 forms are currently unable to secure appointments, threatening their ability to start the upcoming semester.

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"In an age of AI and digital governance, how can such a situation persist? Is this a technical failure, an administrative backlog, or a policy decision? Students and their families deserve a clear explanation," Agnihotri said in a post on X, tagging the U.S. Embassy in India.

In his post, the filmmaker appealed to the U.S. Embassy to explain the reason behind the delay and advocated for the students who are left uncertain about their travel plans.

Agnihotri's intervention highlighted the distress faced by the students and their families. Calling the situation "deeply concerning", Agnihotri highlighted a major administrative problem at the part of the U.S. Embassy.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, garnering over 200,000 views within hours of being posted. Hundreds of people commented on the post, with many claiming that they too had been unable to secure visa appointments despite repeatedly checking the official scheduling portal.

Several students expressed concerns that continued delays could cause them to defer admission by an entire semester.

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The U.S. Embassy has not publicly responded at the time of writing. Students continue to monitor the scheduling portal, hoping that new interview slots will be opened before the university sessions commence as they now face the very real possibility of missing the start of their semester.

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