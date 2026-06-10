Pay $750 For Quicker US Visa Interview? State Department To Unveil Pilot Scheme At Select Embassies

The US State Department is set to launch a paid expedited visa interview service that will allow applicants to schedule an appointment within 10 days for an additional fee of $750, on top of the standard $185 application charge, according to internal documents obtained by Associated Press.

The pilot programme, details of which are to be published in the Federal Register this week, will run from July 1 to December 31, AP reported, citing internal documents and a State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity as the programme has not yet been formally announced.

The specific embassies and consulates where the service will be available are to be disclosed before the programme takes effect, with the scheme potentially extended beyond December depending on demand.

The agency reported that paying the premium fee for what is described as an "optional premium add-on service" does not guarantee that a visa will ultimately be issued — it only secures a faster appointment slot for an interview.

The move comes amid widespread delays in US visa processing that have drawn complaints from applicants around the world. Wait times for interview slots for citizens of countries outside the Visa Waiver Program have stretched to several months or longer in many cases.

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AP described the programme as a potential effort to ease conditions created by the Trump administration's broader push to restrict entry into the United States.

Under that broader posture, the administration has imposed significantly stricter requirements on visa applicants, including demands for bonds of up to $15,000 for processing in some countries — primarily in Africa — and requirements that years of personal history, including social media accounts, be vetted before applications are processed.

The pilot programme covers business and tourist visas and applies to foreign nationals seeking non-immigrant entry to the United States.

The State Department has not yet made a public announcement on the scheme, and further details on participating posts are expected ahead of the July 1 launch date.

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