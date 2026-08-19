Spider-Man: Brand New Day's India Net Collection Nears Rs 500 Crore In 21 Days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to run at the Indian box office in its third week, with the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer now closing in on the Rs 500 crore mark in domestic net collections.

The Marvel film, which opened in Indian theatres on July 30, has maintained a strong run despite slowing down during the weekdays.

Day 21 Collection

On Day 21, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 0.02 crore net in India across 248 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 471.72 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 563.94 crore.

The final Day 21 figures are yet to be reported.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collection Day 20: MCU Film Remains Steady

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office So Far

The film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4, taking its first-week total to Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added another Rs 108.65 crore in its second week, taking its two-week India net collection to Rs 443.40 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 3.90 crore on Day 16, Rs 10.25 crore on Day 17, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 18 and Rs 2 crore on Day 19.

With its India net total now at Rs 471.72 crore, the film needs around Rs 28.28 crore more to reach the Rs 500 crore mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Collection

The film has also continued its strong run overseas, crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide, according to the figures provided.

That milestone makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day the first film in the Spider-Man franchise to cross $2 billion globally, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished with around $1.92 billion worldwide.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Language-Wise Collection

The English version led the film's opening day collections in India with Rs 32.25 crore, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 22 crore.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.25 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 3 crore on Day 1. The Malayalam and Kannada versions opened with Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink.

The film follows Peter Parker as he navigates life on his own while continuing to protect New York City as Spider-Man. As he pushes himself harder, his powers begin to change, while a new telepathic threat emerges.

With the film now in its third week, all eyes are on whether it can cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 19: MCU Film Inches Closer To Rs 500-Crore In India

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