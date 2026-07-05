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'Maybe It’s Fake Tears’: Trump Muses Over Weeping Mourners At Khamenei's State Funeral

US President Donald Trump questioned the authenticity of mourners' grief during the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

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'Maybe It’s Fake Tears’: Trump Muses Over Weeping Mourners At Khamenei's State Funeral
Trump questions the authenticity of mourning at Khamenei's state funeral
NDTV

US President Donald Trump has stirred a fresh controversy after questioning whether the emotional crowds during the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reflected genuine grief or were just 'fake tears.' 

During an interview with Axios, Trump said that he had expected many Iranians to resent Khamenei because of years of political repression and economic hardship. Referring to the images coming out of the funeral, he stated : 

"I thought the Iranians hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears."

ALSO READ: Khamenei's Funeral: MB Ghalibaf Calls Iranian To Flood, Declare 'Vengeance For His Blood'

Trump's comments come as Iran observed a week long period of mourning following Kamenei's death. Khamenei was killed earlier this year during the US-Isreali military action against Iran. Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral proceedings in Tehran, where senior government officials, religious leaders, and foreign dignitaries also joined the ceremonies honouring the country's longtime leader.

The processions included prayers, religious chants and slogans directed against the United States and Isreal. During the same interview, Trump also addressed the security situation in the region. He stated that the United States would refrain from taking military action against Iran during the funeral proceedings.

However, he also issued what seemed to be a stark warning, stating that Iran's senior leadership would be gathered in one place during the funeral and could theoretically be targeted with "one shot."

But he stated that the US would not carry out such an attack as it wants to preserve the possibility of future negotiations with Iran. Trump's statements drew sharp criticism from Iranian officials and state linked figures who accused him of insulting mourners and failing to understand Iranian culture and the significance of public mourning. Some Iranian media outlets described Trump's remarks as being disrespectful and inflammatory at a time of national mourning. 

Trump's comments have added another layer of tension to the already strained US-Iran diplomatic relations. As Iran continues its offcial mourning ceremonies, Trump's insensitive remarks are likely to fuel further debate over the country's internal politics and public sentiment.

ALSO READ: Sea of Mourners Floods Tehran On First Day Of Late Supreme Leader Khamenei's State Funeral

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