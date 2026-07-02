Khamenei's Funeral: MB Ghalibaf Calls Iranian To Flood, Declare 'Vengeance For His Blood'

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called on citizens to turn out in large numbers for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the gathering should send a message to the world demanding "vengeance for his blood".

According to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf urged Iranians to participate in the funeral ceremonies beginning Saturday. "I invite all the Iranian people … to write a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran through your presence," Ghalibaf said in a statement. "The nation's call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world."

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Clash Report separately quoted Ghalibaf as urging "the youth, the families of martyrs, the war wounded, the brave women and men" to attend the funeral in large numbers, saying the Iranian people "will not be silent in the face of injustice and arrogance" and "will not forgo avenging the blood of their Leader."

Khamenei, 86, according to multiple media reports, was assassinated in Tehran on Feb. 28, the opening day of the US-Israel war on Iran. He had led Iran since 1989, succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini following the latter's death.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Iran has heightened security ahead of the multi-day funeral ceremonies. Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the country's military remains on high alert, with additional deployments across Iran's land, sea and air borders for the arrival of foreign dignitaries and religious leaders.

"The army's ground, naval and air forces have expanded their active presence across the country's borders to help ensure security," Akraminia told the IRNA news agency, adding that Iran's air defence systems are maintaining continuous surveillance of the country's airspace.

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The six-day funeral will begin at Tehran's Grand Mosalla prayer complex before moving through Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and concluding with Khamenei's burial in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9, according to Al Jazeera.

Authorities expect between 15 million and 20 million mourners to attend. Delegations from more than 30 countries and religious leaders from around 90 countries are also expected to participate, the report said.

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