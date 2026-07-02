Khamenei Funeral: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti To Travel To Iran To Pay Final Tributes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will travel to Tehran to attend the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The development follows a formal invitation extended to Mufti by the Iranian government, designating her as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation.

The official invitation was issued by Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran. Speaking to PTI on the significance of the visit, the PDP chief expressed profound gratitude, stating, "It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation. I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader."

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According to the official communication, the Grand Ayatollah was killed on February 28, and the Islamic Republic is concluding its national period of mourning with a high-profile state funeral scheduled to take place in the capital from July 3 to July 6.

The letter addressed to Mufti reads as follows: “In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite your excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony," as reported by PTI.

“Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations,” it added.

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According to the official schedule, global dignitaries and diplomatic delegations will gather for a formal farewell ceremony at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex on Friday, July 3. A commemoration ceremony will follow on Saturday, leading up to the final funeral procession on Monday, July 6.

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