Pipeline Testing Triggers Massive Water Burst On New Road In Pune Amid Heavy Rains

A massive water burst occurred on a newly constructed road in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade area during routine pipeline testing, even as heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Maharashtra on Sunday. Dramatic visuals from the site showed a powerful jet of water shooting high into the air before flooding the road and surrounding areas, PTI reported.

Authorities clarified that the incident was caused by pipeline testing operations and not by structural damage to the newly built road. No injuries were reported.

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Acknowledging the execution flaws exposed by the test, Municipal Chief Officer Girish Dapekar announced that the contractor would cover all repair and road resurfacing costs, as per media reports.

The incident coincided with intense rainfall across Pune, Mumbai and several neighbouring districts, compounding waterlogging and disrupting normal life in parts of the state. In response to the worsening weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Thane and Palghar, warning of continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert was also issued for Ratnagiri and Satara.

Civic authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urged residents to remain indoors unless travel was absolutely necessary, citing the risk of flooding, waterlogging and further heavy downpours.

According to officials, public transport services, including Mumbai Metro and BEST buses, continued to operate despite the adverse weather. However, suburban railway services experienced delays at several locations due to persistent rainfall and water accumulation on tracks.

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The BMC said multiple locations across Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Sunday. Vikhroli West registered the highest rainfall at 310.6 mm, while the Colaba Pumping Station recorded 306.6 mm. Other areas, including Colaba, Malabar Hill, Powai, Andheri and Jogeshwari, also witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall during the period.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant, follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.

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