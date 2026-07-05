"Failed" By JEE, Taken by Stanford: What A 53/360 Score Reveals About Global Admissions

A recent LinkedIn post by physics student Justin Sato has stirred debate on how differently India and the United States look at talent and admissions. In his post, Sato says he “got into Caltech, Princeton, and Stanford for physics” yet scored only 53 out of 360, about 15% on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the main gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

He noted that IIT acceptance rates are below 1%, so a score like his is far from competitive. But instead of treating this as pure failure, he uses it to highlight something deeper: top global universities and India's exam‑driven system measure potential in very different ways.

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In India, JEE is designed as a narrow, high‑pressure test of problem‑solving speed and deep content knowledge in Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Clearing it usually demands years of coaching, long hours of practice, and the ability to perform under extreme time stress. A low score is often read as proof that a student is “not good enough”, no matter what else they have done in school, research or projects.

In contrast, US universities like Stanford, Caltech and Princeton use holistic admissions. They look at school marks, but also research work, essays, recommendations, personal projects, and how a student has grown over time. A weak mark in one exam can be outweighed by strong evidence of curiosity, originality and sustained effort in other areas.

Sato goes further and draws a lesson that matters to the tech world; “the density of technical talent in India is absurd.” He points out that giants like Google, Microsoft, Micron and Mastercard are led by Indian‑born leaders, and announces that his own startup is moving to India and hiring interns, inviting builders across the country to connect.

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His message flips the usual story. Instead of seeing India only as a place where students fight over one brutally competitive exam, he sees it as a huge pool of sharp minds, many of whom may not shine in a single test but can thrive in research labs, startups and global universities.

Taken together, his journey shows why test scores are not the whole truth in admissions or in life. One exam can close a door, especially in systems built around a single gateway like JEE. But other paths – international universities, startups, research, open‑source projects judge people on a wider set of skills and stories. For Indian students, the takeaway is clear: work hard for exams, but also build real projects, learn deeply, and tell your story well, because numbers alone do not decide how far you can go.

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