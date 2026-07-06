CBI Searches 26 Locations Across 11 States In BRO Funds Misappropriation Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday carried out searches at 26 locations across 11 states and Union Territories as part of its probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), according to an official statement issued by the agency.

The searches were conducted in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in connection with four criminal cases registered over alleged financial irregularities in BRO projects in Ladakh.

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According to the CBI, the cases relate to the alleged deployment of fictitious casual labourers and the release of payments in their names under Project Vijayak and Project Yojak. The FIRs were registered following complaints from the Ministry of Defence, which were based on findings of an internal inquiry conducted by a Technical Board of Officers of the BRO.

The agency said the investigation pertains to allegations of misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, along with charges of criminal misconduct and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI has named 10 officials — including officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel, Major and engineers — as well as certain private individuals in the FIRs.

During the searches, investigators recovered several documents and digital devices that are being examined as part of the probe, the agency said.

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The CBI added that the investigation is ongoing and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a comprehensive and time-bound probe into the alleged irregularities.

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