CBI Raids 80 Locations Across India In Digital Arrest Scam Cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under Operation Chakra-VI, constituted 60 special teams and conducted coordinated searches at more than 80 locations across 16 States on Thursday in a major crackdown on the cybercrime infrastructure facilitating digital arrest scams.

The states where searches were conducted are Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling a targeted operational network involved in over 200 cases of digital arrest scams. The CBI has arrested two persons from Chennai and Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the incorporation of shell companies and the opening and operation of mule bank accounts.

These accounts were reportedly used for laundering approximately Rs. 2 crores of suspected proceeds of crime.

CBI recently unearthed a fraudulent website bearing a URL deceptively similar to the official website of the Supreme Court of India. The fraudsters allegedly used this fraudulently registered domain to deceive victims under the guise of digital arrest.

Based on a complaint received from the Registry of the Supreme Court of India, CBI registered an FIR and commenced investigation into the matter.

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The CBI identified critical elements of the criminal infrastructure operating both within India and abroad. Investigation has revealed that the perpetrators uploaded forged and fabricated documents, including fake orders resembling those issued by courts and various law enforcement agencies, to lend credibility to their fraudulent activities.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, digital devices, mobile phones and records relating to bank transactions were seized. These materials are being subjected to detailed forensic examination and analysis.

CBI has also found evidence indicating that, in addition to Indian citizens, nationals of several other countries may have been defrauded by the same network. The concerned law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions are being alerted through appropriate channels.

The case is under investigation.

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