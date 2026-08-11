Siemens Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Siemens begins FY27 with a sizeable order backlog of Rs 45,030 crore, highlighting sustained demand across electrification and infrastructure projects. Investors will now focus on order execution, revenue growth and margins as the company reports its first quarter results.

Here is everything you need to know about Siemens' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Siemens Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 6, Siemens informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30.

Siemens has not announced any interim dividend alongside the Q1 results. In its March 2026 results, the company had recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per equity share...

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Siemens Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Siemens has not yet announced the schedule for its investor and analyst call to discuss the Q1FY27 results.

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Siemens Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors and market participants will closely observe these key metrics when Siemens releases its Q1FY27 financial numbers:

Order intake and backlog execution : Whether strong orders translate into revenue growth.

: Whether strong orders translate into revenue growth. EBITDA margins and input costs : Impact of commodity costs and operating leverage.

: Impact of commodity costs and operating leverage. Segment performance : Revenue and order growth across Electrification, Automation and Motion, and Mobility.

: Revenue and order growth across Electrification, Automation and Motion, and Mobility. Private-sector capex : Demand from industrial and infrastructure customers.

: Demand from industrial and infrastructure customers. Business restructuring: Progress and potential near-term impact on costs and profitability.

Siemens Share Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained nearly 12%, while gaining over 25% over the trailing six-month period. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has risen by around 28%, delivering a gain of over 29% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,073.8 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 4, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,826 apiece on Jan. 21, 2026.

Siemens Q4FY26 Result Snapshot

Siemens reported a 14.6% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations from continuing operations to Rs 4,617.5 crore in Q4FY26, compared with Rs 4,029.2 crore a year earlier. Consolidated total income from continuing operations rose 12.85% YoY to Rs 4,717.8 crore.

Consolidated total net profit declined 36.41% YoY to Rs 370.4 crore from Rs 582.5 crore. However, profit from continuing operations fell a more modest 9.6% to Rs 355.2 crore from Rs 392.9 crore.

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