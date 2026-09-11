Indian Students Turn To Europe As US, UK, Canada Lose Study-Abroad Appeal: Report

Europe is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students seeking higher education and international career opportunities, with nearly half of those surveyed expressing a preference for European countries over traditional study-abroad markets.

According to upGrad's 2024 Study Abroad Trends Report, 48.8% of 25,000 Indian students surveyed identified Europe as their preferred destination. The trend signals a shift away from the traditional “Big Four” - the US, UK, Canada and Australia - amid tighter visa rules, higher financial requirements and restrictions on dependent visas in some of these markets.

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European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Finland, are increasingly attracting Indian students through affordable education, English-taught programmes, scholarships, partnerships and clearer post-study employment opportunities.

Germany remains a leading destination, with more than 43,000 Indian students enrolled in 2024, a 100% rise over five years, as per upGrad. Minimal tuition fees at public universities, strong STEM programmes and efforts to address labour shortages are among the key attractions, although visa processing remains a challenge.

France has set a target of attracting 30,000 Indian students by 2030. It also recorded the highest number of Indian Erasmus scholarship recipients, with 31 students in the latest cohort. Overall, 146 Indians received Erasmus scholarships, while more than 2,000 have benefited since 2004, making India the programme's largest beneficiary group.

According to upGrad's report, Italy hosts more than 10,000 Indian students, with applications through Uni-Italia growing by about 10% annually. Visa processing times have reportedly fallen 40% since 2021. Engineering, management, architecture and design are among popular fields.

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In Ireland, Indian student numbers have increased from around 5,000 to more than 8,000, supported by an English-speaking environment, university rankings, affordability and post-study work opportunities.

The broader shift is being driven by financial considerations, with over 40% of applicants reportedly coming from middle-class backgrounds and relying on education loans. Europe's expanding English-language offerings, scholarships and employment pathways are further strengthening its appeal among Indian students.

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