'Sharpen Capability': FM Sitharaman Pushes RBI To Advance Digital Rupee Platform

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Reserve Bank of India to strengthen India's digital rupee platform. She also pushed the central bank to boost wholesale and retail CBDCs.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Friday, September 11, Sitharaman said, "RBI needs to sharpen capability with digital rupee."

Highlighting India's digital progress, the Finance Minister said, "From building the world's most powerful digital public infrastructure with UPI processing billions of transactions, to standing tall as the fastest-growing major economy and breaking frontiers in space exploration, India is experiencing its demographic dividend in real time. What is here before me is a living reality of our demographic dividend.



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