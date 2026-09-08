IIT Madras Introduces Career-Focused Courses For Class 9 To 12 Students

IIT Madras has launched technology-focused courses for students of Classes 9 to 12, allowing school students to explore career options in the technology sector before choosing a course after Class 12.

The initiative is aimed at students who are unsure about their career paths and will give them early exposure to emerging fields, while helping them prepare for the transition to higher education.

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IIT Madras has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its School Connect Programme, designed to introduce secondary students to emerging academic disciplines and career pathways. For the first time, the initiative has expanded eligibility to include students from Class 9 onwards.

The initiative offers courses across 17 future-focused disciplines, including Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Chemical Engineering, Molecular Engineering, Architecture and Design, Law, Economics and Finance, Humanities, Ecology, Game Technology, Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Biological Systems.

Applications Open Until September 30

The application deadline is September 30, 2026, while the eight-week online courses will begin on October 5. The programme is implemented through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).

Courses Offered In Multiple Languages

Courses are available in English and Hindi, while IIT Madras is developing modules in seven additional regional languages. The learning format combines pre-recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments.



Students who meet the course requirements will receive an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE. Class XII students can also use the programme to explore IIT Madras' non-campus BS degree programmes while continuing their school education.

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Programme Reaches 1.75 Lakh Students

Since its launch, the School Connect Programme has partnered with more than 4,900 schools, including over 60 institutions outside India, and has reached more than 1.75 lakh students. IIT Madras plans to expand its network to 25,000 schools across India in the coming years.

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