Mass Resignation: 23 Quit In A Week Over Billionaire Boss' Laptop Camera Policy

American billionaire attorney and Florida politician John Morgan has sparked an online debate over workplace surveillance after saying that 23 employees resigned within a week of his company introducing camera monitoring for staff working from home.

Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, discussed the episode on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast. He said employees who did not want to return to the office were allowed to continue working remotely, but the arrangement came with a requirement for active camera monitoring through their work laptops.

According to Morgan, 23 employees quit during the first week after the policy was introduced. He interpreted the resignations as evidence that some workers were unwilling to accept the level of supervision and accountability expected by the company.

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Morgan added, “The first week, 23 people quit. Oh my gosh. It's not that they don't want to work from home. They don't want to work.”

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Netizens' Reactions

His comments, however, triggered criticism online, with users questioning whether continuous camera monitoring is an appropriate way to manage remote employees.

One critic argued, "How is this confusing? They didn't want the micromanagement and invasion of privacy. It would be like having your boss stare over your shoulder the entire day."

Another questioned privacy, saying, “Or they didn't want surveillance cameras inside their home. It's unfair of the smug billionaire to make such an assumption.”

One disagreed by asking why companies should balance employee transit time to workplaces, saying, “Then pay for an office and compete with companies who don't cost employees transit time and money and pay to relocate new hires. It's not hard.”

Others said, “It would be equally unfair of someone to say he looks like he doesn't want to exercise - he just doesn't have a desire to do the work to be fit.”

While one commented, “You know who else gets watched on camera all day? Prisoners.”

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