Maharaja Goes Global! Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap's Tamil Film Becomes First To Get Hollywood Remake

A Tamil film is now making headlines beyond its home industry, with a major international development adding a new chapter to its journey. The news has sparked curiosity among moviegoers and fans.

Maharaja Set For Hollywood Remake

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Maharaja is set to receive a Hollywood remake. The 2024 Tamil crime thriller has now become the first Tamil film to be picked for a Hollywood remake by a major studio.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that an agency approached the makers for the remake rights following the film's performance in China. An A-list Hollywood actor is being considered for the lead role, while the project is expected to go on floors next year.

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Matthew McConaughey In Talks?

Matthew McConaughey has been linked to the project amid reports about the casting. However, his involvement has not been officially confirmed yet.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sudhan Sundaram said McConaughey could be one of the actors being discussed. He added that the agency handling the project would be able to confirm the final casting. More details about the studio and the rest of the cast are awaited.

About Maharaja

Released in June 2024, Maharaja marked Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film. The cast also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam and Sachana Namidass.

The film follows a barber who goes to the police after his dustbin, which he calls Lakshmi, goes missing. What begins as a seemingly simple complaint gradually takes a much darker turn as the real reason behind his visit comes to light.

Maharaja also found a strong audience in China. According to Sacnilk data cited by The Times of India, the film earned Rs 91.65 crore from its China release, adding to its international success.

The film was produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. Its Hollywood adaptation is now expected to introduce the story to a new audience outside India.

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