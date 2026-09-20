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Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Film Sees Strong Saturday Growth

'Vibe' is a Hindi action-comedy about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat.

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Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Film Sees Strong Saturday Growth
'Vibe' marks Kunal Kemmu's return to the director's chair after 'Madgaon Express'.
@PrietyZinta/Instagram

Vibe picked up pace at the box office on its first Saturday, drawing a better response after its opening-day performance. The Kunal Kemmu directorial recorded a 55.9% growth on Day 2, giving the Hindi action-comedy a boost during its opening weekend.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Vibe opened with Rs 1.70 crore net in India on Day 1 before rising to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 2 across 2,979 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 4.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 5.22 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film also saw its overall occupancy rise from 14% on Friday to 21% on Saturday, reflecting stronger audience turnout.

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About The Film

Vibe is a Hindi action-comedy about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat. With no combat experience, the unlikely duo must rely on their instincts and friendship to complete the mission and protect the country.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film was released on September 18, 2026, marking his return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express. Kaushal Shah serves as the cinematographer.

The cast includes Kunal Kemmu as Hardik Sharma, Sparsh Shrivastava as Bhagirath aka Bugs, Preity G. Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, Yashpal Sharma as Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav as Bansi and Sharmila Tagore as the Home Minister.

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