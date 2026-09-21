Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Steady Weekend Growth For Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

Director Meghna Gulzar's latest investigative crime thriller, Daayra, experienced a noticeable and much-needed surge in box office momentum during its opening weekend. After making a relatively modest theatrical debut, the film benefited from positive word-of-mouth and stronger weekend footfalls, picking up steady traction as audiences filled theaters across key metropolitan circuits over Saturday and Sunday.

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Opening Weekend Breakdown

On its opening day (Friday), the crime drama opened with a domestic gross collection of Rs 1.20 crore, operating across 2,283 scheduled shows with an overall theater occupancy rate of 12%. Advanced booking figures heavily reflected strong demand for the primary Hindi release, which generated Rs 57.99 lakh, representing a massive 98.4% share of the total advance gross, with 21,126 tickets sold across 2,158 shows.

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Momentum began building on Saturday, as the film's overall occupancy improved to 18% across 2,062 shows. By the conclusion of its second day in theaters, the total collection had risen to Rs 2.60 crore net, which translated to an Indian gross total of Rs 3.10 crore. On its first Sunday, Day 3, Daayra added Rs 1.75 crore net to its tally across 1,839 shows while achieving an improved occupancy rate of 20.0%. This brought the film's cumulative three-day box office performance to Rs 4.51 crore net, corresponding to a total Indian gross collection of Rs 5.41 crore.

About the Film

Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is inspired by real-world events and delves deep into complex themes surrounding justice, truth, and institutional accountability.

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The narrative centers on a high-stakes juvenile crime investigation that places two senior officers, DCP Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, on opposing sides of the legal system. The well-received ensemble cast also features notable performances from Jitendra Joshi, Pragati Mishra, Biswapati Sarkar, and Kshitee Jog.

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