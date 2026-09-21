NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 To Be OUT Soon: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 soon on its official website, natboard.edu.in. However, NBEMS has not announced the exact date for releasing the answer key yet.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by logging in with their application number and password.

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The documents will allow candidates to match the question IDs, official answers and responses marked during the examination and calculate their probable scores on the NBEMS website before the result is announced.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The NEET PG 2026 answer key download link will be activated on the official NBEMS candidate portal once it is released. Candidates can use their login credentials to access and download the admit card.

Direct Link to download NEET PG Answer Key 2026

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check Response Sheet?

Once released, candidates will be able to access the NEET PG 2026 answer key and recorded responses through the NBEMS applicant login. Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2026 section.

Step 3: A new page will open where you have to click on the answer key/response sheet link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.

Step 6: Download or save the details for future reference.

In case of any difficulties, you may contact the helpdesk through phone no: +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sunday. You can also raise a query from the helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login.

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NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer. There is also a negative marking provision. For every incorrect response, one mark will be deducted. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unattempted/unanswered.

This year, the number of questions in the examination was reduced from 200 to 180.

NEET PG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rule

If two or more candidates secure the same marks, their ranks will be decided using the tie-breaking rules given in the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin. The order of preference will be:

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers overall.

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers in Section A.

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers in Sections B, C, D and E, in that order.

Candidate with higher aggregate marks in the MBBS professional examinations.

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About NEET PG 2026

The examination was conducted on Aug. 30 in a single shift at 1,111 centres across 339 cities. Around 2,73,096 candidates registered and 2,65,980 appeared for the NEET PG exam. A re-examination was conducted on Sept. 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by technical issues at two Jaipur centres.

As per the information bulletin, the NEET PG result is scheduled to be out on Sept. 30, 2026. The scorecards shall be available for download at the NBEMS website only for the period of six months from the date of declaration of result.

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