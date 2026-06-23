Virat Kohli's Rs 300-Crore Gamble: Why He Walked Away From Puma To Build An Indian Sports Brand

Virat Kohli turned down what many athletes would consider an easy decision - an estimated Rs 300-crore extension from Puma spread over eight years. Instead, the former India cricket captain chose a riskier path - investing Rs 40 crore of his own capital in Agilitas Sports and moving the One8 brand into a business where he holds equity.

Founded in 2023 by former Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, along with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu, Agilitas is pursuing a vertically integrated model that combines product design, manufacturing and retail.

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The company strengthened that strategy through the acquisition of Mochiko Shoes, one of India's largest sports footwear manufacturers, which has produced footwear for global brands including Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Reebok, Asics and Decathlon.

The manufacturing backbone is central to Agilitas' ambitions. With facilities across Noida and Uttarakhand, the company believes domestic production offers a structural cost advantage amid India's evolving footwear import regulations. Mochiko generated revenue of Rs 642 crore in FY23, and Agilitas is targeting Rs 1,350 crore by FY26.

Investor confidence has followed. Agilitas has attracted backing from Convergent Finance, Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter. Following its latest funding round, the company is valued at approximately Rs 2,058 crore.

Regulatory filings show Kohli was allotted 3,61,611 compulsorily convertible preference shares worth nearly Rs 40 crore, giving him a 1.94% stake. Rather than earning fixed endorsement income, his returns are now linked to the company's long-term growth.

On June 21, One8 unveiled its first independent footwear collection in New Delhi. The range includes cricket spikes, Cover Drive 18 Pro and Cover Drive 18 X, both priced at Rs 13,999, alongside lifestyle and training footwear. Kohli revealed he rejected 17 prototypes before approving the final design.

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At the launch event, comedian Danish Sait, appearing as Mr. Nags, joked about Kohli returning to Test cricket to improve sales of the Seam XVIII Signature shoe, priced at Rs 9,230 to reflect his Test career run tally. Kohli responded: “I am done with the longest format of the game.”

The move represents a shift from celebrity endorsement to business ownership. By walking away from guaranteed earnings, Kohli has effectively wagered that an Indian sports brand can compete with global giants. Whether that bet succeeds will depend not on marketing campaigns, but on Agilitas' ability to scale One8 into a globally relevant sportswear business.

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