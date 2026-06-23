What's 'The Rocky Curse'? The Strange Philadelphia Sports Superstition Worrying FIFA World Cup Fans

A bronze statue of a fictional boxer has become one of the most unexpected talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In Philadelphia, football fans have been warned not to put their team's jersey, scarf or flag on the famous Rocky Balboa statue. The reason? A long-running local superstition known as the "Rocky Curse."

According to the belief, any team whose supporters dress the statue in their colours ends up losing. While there is no evidence behind the claim, several fans are choosing not to take the risk.

How 'The Rocky Curse' Began?

Located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rocky Balboa statue was inspired by Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxer from the 1976 film Rocky.

Over the years, the statue became associated with a sports superstition that gained popularity among Philadelphia fans. The superstition originated in the National Football League games and gained massive traction in the 2018 Super Bowl.

For years, supporters noticed that opposing teams often seemed to lose after their fans placed jerseys or other team merchandise on the Rocky statue before important games. Whether it was coincidence or not, the story kept growing and eventually became part of local sports culture.

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Why It Is Back In Spotlight?

The superstition grabbed global attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Ecuador's World Cup opener in Philadelphia.

Before the match, Ecuador supporters gathered around the Rocky statue and placed their national team's jersey and flag on it. Later that day, Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.

The defeat quickly sparked conversations online, with many fans pointing to the Rocky Curse once again.

Official Warnings, Fan Reactions

As the story gained traction, tourism officials and fan groups began reminding visitors about the superstition.

Visit Pennsylvania issued a light-hearted warning to supporters from countries scheduled to play in Philadelphia, including Brazil, France, Haiti, Iraq, Curaçao, Croatia, and Ghana.

French supporters' group Irresistibles Français even told fans, "Don't touch Rocky," urging them not to place Les Bleus gear on the statue.

Brazilian fan groups shared similar messages before Brazil's match against Haiti, which Brazil eventually won 3-0. Some Brazil supporters reportedly went a step further and placed an Argentina jersey on the statue, hoping the supposed bad luck would affect their rivals instead.

As Philadelphia hosts some of the world's biggest football matches, the Rocky Curse continues to be discussed almost as much as the games themselves.

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