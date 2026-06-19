FIFA World Cup 2026: The Story Behind The Pink Boots Dominating The Pitch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced plenty of talking points on the pitch, but one unexpected trend has also caught the attention of fans around the world — pink football boots.

From Nike and Adidas to Puma, New Balance and Skechers, nearly every major sportswear brand has unveiled bright pink footwear for the tournament. As a result, players from different countries and teams are stepping onto the field in remarkably similar-looking boots.

Why Brands Chose Pink?

According to the brands behind the boots, the colour was chosen for a reason. Odinga Nimako, a senior member of Nike's global football footwear team, told The Athletic that feedback from both players and consumers played a major role in the decision. "What we've been hearing consistently from the athlete and the consumer, especially when it comes to big moments, is that bright colors give them confidence."

Nike said it wanted a colour that felt bold and instantly noticeable, with pink emerging as the preferred choice. Nimako added that many athletes see bright-coloured boots as a statement of confidence. "When you wear a color like pink that is so loud and so bright, it is like... you need to be really good to wear these colors as well."

New Balance arrived at a similar conclusion. Rob Sheldon, the company's head of football product, said pink was selected as part of a broader focus on "energy, visibility and confidence" on the pitch.

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Visibility Matters

The popularity of pink is also linked to visibility.

Nike found during testing that pink stood out particularly well against the green surface of a football field. The company believes the colour is easy to spot whether fans are watching from the stands or on television. "Pink really helps bring it out against the green grass on the pitch," Nimako explained.

The impact is even greater because no team at this World Cup is wearing a predominantly pink kit. According to Nike, that was intentional. "Our intent was really to make sure that the boot stood out against the kit," Nimako said.

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Coincidence Or Strategy?

The similarity between boots from competing brands has surprised many observers.

Ben Warren, founder of BW Boots UK, which supplies football boots to several World Cup players, believes it is too widespread to be a coincidence. "People say it's coincidence but it's happened way too many times," Warren told The Athletic.

He noted that while brands have released similar-looking boots in recent years, the overlap in colours at this World Cup is particularly noticeable.

Not Everyone Is Wearing Pink

FIFA requires referees and match officials to wear traditional black Adidas boots. Some star players have also been given custom designs.

Lionel Messi is wearing white-and-light-blue Adidas boots inspired by Argentina's national colours, while Christian Pulisic has a Puma design featuring blue stars inspired by the US flag.

Nike has also created a special all-gold boot for Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate his sixth World Cup appearance.

Most players, however, are contractually required to wear the boots provided by their sponsors.

The pink trend is expected to continue throughout the tournament, although Warren believes brands will switch to a new colour scheme when the next football season begins around the end of July.

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