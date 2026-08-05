300% Jump In Five Years: The Penny Stock Under Rs 10 Soared In Trade. Know Why

PC Jeweller Ltd. shares were in demand on Wednesday, with the stock rising as much as 2.14% to an intraday high of Rs 10.02 on the BSE.

At 12:50 pm, PC Jeweller share was trading 0.2% higher at 9.83 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was flat at 78,420 levels.

The gains were accompanied by heavy trading volumes across exchanges, signalling heightened investor interest in the counter.

At the time of writing, around 67.24 lakh shares worth Rs 6.66 crore had changed hands on the BSE. On the NSE, over 13.12 crore shares worth Rs 130.23 crore were traded. The stock's two-week average trading volume stands at 98.86 lakh shares.

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PC Jeweller has delivered mixed returns across different time periods.

The stock has gained around 9% over the past five trading sessions and 4% in the last one month. It is down 2.4% over the past six months and 31.3% over the past year, while remaining up 5.7% so far in 2026.

Over the longer term, however, the stock has generated multibagger returns, surging more than 300% over the past five years.

The company's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 8,510 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 15.38 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45.

PC Jeweller Ltd. is an Indian jewellery retailer engaged in the manufacture and sale of gold, diamond and silver jewellery.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the company offers a wide range of bridal, traditional and contemporary jewellery through its retail showrooms and online platform.

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The company primarily caters to the wedding and festive jewellery segment and has a presence across several cities in India.

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