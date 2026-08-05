Bombay High Court Asks Meta, Google, X To Remove Content Linking Gadkari To Ethanol Benefits

The Bombay High Court ordered social media platforms and intermediaries to remove online content that allegedly linked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family to financial benefits arising from India's ethanol-blending programme, providing immediate relief to the minister in a defamation suit targeting AI-generated deepfakes and misleading posts.

In its order, the court held that the material identified by Gadkari was prima facie defamatory and directed that the content be taken down from digital platforms. The bench also expressed concern over the lack of an effective mechanism to promptly remove abusive and defamatory material circulating online.

The case stems from a petition filed by Gadkari against Meta Platforms, X Corp., Google and unidentified content creators over videos and posts that allegedly suggested he or his family stood to gain from the government's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme. Gadkari contended that the claims were false, fabricated and amplified through manipulated digital content, including AI-generated material.

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According to the petition, the ethanol blending programme is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and has no connection with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which Gadkari heads. The minister argued that the content created a misleading impression of a conflict of interest and caused reputational damage.

Importantly, the court's directions extend beyond the specific posts identified in the suit. The High Court said content highlighted by Gadkari in the future should also be removed upon request, giving the minister continuing protection against similar material appearing online.

Gadkari has sought Rs 11 crore in damages and a permanent injunction against the publication and circulation of the allegedly defamatory content. The order comes as courts increasingly confront disputes involving AI-generated misinformation, deepfakes and the responsibility of major technology platforms to respond to complaints involving fabricated online material.

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