Meta Faces Heat Over PM Post Row; Parliamentary Panel Seeks Zuckerberg's Apology

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has escalated its stand-off with Meta over the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook, seeking an unconditional apology from CEO Mark Zuckerberg within three days.

It further warned that the company's safe harbour protection under the IT Act could be withdrawn if it fails to comply, according to a memo seen by NDTV Profit.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, had earlier met Meta representatives this week over the incident, in which PM Modi's video addressing the youth and promising action against paper leaks went missing from Facebook for around five hours.

The panel rejected Meta's explanation that the removal was caused by a technical glitch and had asked the company to submit a written clarification within 10 days.

Beyond the Meta row, the panel has issued a broader set of directions to online platforms and the government, according to the memo.

It has sought strict action against platforms hosting child sexual abuse material (CSAM), warning that safe harbour protection could be revoked for such violations regardless of the platform involved. The committee has also called for tougher measures against content demeaning women online.

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Separately, the panel has asked the government to examine potential action against Google India, citing a cyber fraud case reported in Hyderabad in which the company has been named.

Details of the specific complaint and the nature of action being contemplated were not immediately available.

Dubey had earlier told reporters that the committee's position was clear: an apology must come from Zuckerberg personally, failing which safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act should be withdrawn.

He alleged that Meta did not adequately heed directives from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Electronics and Information Technology, and cited past remarks by Zuckerberg on Indian elections as evidence of an intent to "destabilise the country."

Meta has not issued a public response to the latest memo.

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