Watch: Merlin The Duck Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup 2026, Wins Hearts In Mexico

Karla Gomez, a street merchant, never imagined that a routine walk with her pet duck would turn into a World Cup story. Yet that is exactly what happened when Merlin, a two-year-old duck dressed in a tiny Mexico football jersey, wandered through celebrations in Mexico City and instantly captured the internet's attention.

The feathered visitor has become one of the most talked-about personalities of FIFA World Cup 2026, with videos of him drawing millions of views across social media.

"It was a normal day for us," Gomez told Reuters. "We thought we were passing by unnoticed because obviously we never thought Merlin would have that boom."

ALSO READ | Football 'Capitalism': FIFA Faces Fan Outrage Over Commercials During Hydration Breaks

How Merlin Became Viral Sensation In FIFA?

Merlin's rise to fame began shortly after Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the World Cup. As supporters flooded Reforma Avenue in Mexico City to celebrate the victory, the duck appeared among the crowds wearing a miniature Mexico national team jersey and custom-made socks.

Fans quickly spotted the unusual supporter and started recording videos. Within hours, clips of Merlin confidently waddling through the football celebrations were spreading across social media platforms.

Some fans called him "a national treasure," while others demanded that he be allowed inside a stadium during the tournament. Many even suggested that Merlin should become Mexico's new unofficial World Cup mascot.

Already A Local Celebrity

Although the rest of the world is only discovering Merlin now, he has been a familiar sight in Mexico City's historic centre for quite some time.

Gomez and her son Cristian regularly take him along while selling water and soft drinks from their street cart. According to reports, passersby often stop to greet him, take photographs and admire his outfits. Merlin has even become known for cooling off in public fountains around the city.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Gomez said, "We don't like to leave him alone at home; we like him to be with us. He's our baby."

She added, "He's the baby, the sole heir to all my possessions and now an idol."

ALSO READ | From 50,000 To 5 Million Followers: Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Becomes Overnight Star After Spain Heroics

FIFA Meets Mexico's Viral Duck

Merlin's popularity has grown so quickly that it has reportedly reached FIFA officials. According to reports, Gomez and Merlin met FIFA representatives on June 15 for a photoshoot and commercial campaign linked to the tournament.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.