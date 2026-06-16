From 50,000 To 5 Million Followers: Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Becomes Overnight Star After Spain Heroics

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha, has become one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his stunning performance against Spain helped him gain more than five million Instagram followers in less than a day.

Before Cape Verde's opening World Cup match, the 40-year-old had around 50,000 followers on Instagram, according to reports. Within hours of the final whistle, that number had skyrocketed past five million, making him one of the most talked-about players of the tournament.

Vozhinha Goes Viral

The surge came after Vozinha delivered a Player of the Match performance in Cape Verde's historic 0-0 draw against Spain in Atlanta. Facing one of the strongest teams in world football, the veteran goalkeeper made a series of crucial saves to help his country earn a famous point in its first-ever World Cup match.

His display quickly went viral online, with fans across the world praising his heroics. The growth in followers accelerated after Brazilian broadcaster CazéTV encouraged viewers to follow the goalkeeper during the game. Within hours, millions had flocked to his account.

The Goalkeeper's Emotional Response

After the match, an emotional Vozinha reflected on the moment. "I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream," he said. "A lot of generations in the past dreamed of this day but they did not achieve it. Now the dream comes true."

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After learning about his extraordinary rise in popularity, the goalkeeper admitted he was overwhelmed by the support. "I cannot believe it. Thank you so much," he said while thanking fans for their messages and encouragement.

He later added: "It's incredible. I never expected this. At the end of the day, it's all for Cabo Verde. I'm grateful to all the fans, including those in Brazil, because they have shown tremendous support."

The Story Behind His Name

While his real name is Josimar Dias, he is widely known as Vozinha, a nickname that means "little grandmother" in Portuguese. Raised by his grandparents, he earned the nickname as a child when friends would tease him for running home to them after getting upset during games.

His first name also has football roots — his father wanted to name him after Argentina legend Jorge Valdano, but local rules prevented it, so he was instead named after Brazil's 1986 World Cup star Josimar.

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