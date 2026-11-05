Woman Loses Job In Canva Layoffs, But Her Message For 'Supportive' Company Is Heartwarming

A woman who lost her job amid Canva's recent layoffs has drawn attention on social media after she posted a reel on Instagram praising the company for its support during the transition. Her message stands out as it focuses on the treatment of employees despite the difficult circumstances surrounding their job loss.

Praising Canva, the woman said, "What amazed me the most is how well Canva handled the entire transitioning for those of us who have been impacted."

She also recounted her time at Canva and how the organisation has been nothing but supportive to their employees. She mentioned company's support through her maternity leave, an extension of the leave and a temporary transition to Dubai among other things.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The woman expressed her gratitude for working at Canva and stated that while alot of people say that being laid off is the best thing that has ever happened to them, however, she can't say so. She states that it makes her sad that she won't be able to proudly tell people that she works at Canva anymore.

ALSO READ: Canva Layoffs: Company Praised For 'Considerate' Severance Pay, Offering $10,000 Fund, Free MacBooks

The employee's remarks have resonated with social media users amid a wider debate about how organisations communicate layoffs and support workers who lose their jobs.

The post comes after the Australian design platform announced changes affecting 1,271 employees, or 22% of its total workforce, with the restructuring involving job losses, role changes and relocations. While the layoffs have raised concerns about job security in the technology sector, Canva's severance package and other forms of support to its departing employees have gained widespread support and appreciation from its employees as well as the entire industry.

Why is Canva laying off employees?

Canva Co-Founder and CEO Melanie Perkins announced the restructuring in a message to the employees published on the company's official newsroom website on November 4. The company stated that 1,271 people, representing 22% of its workforce, would be affected by the changes.

In her message, Perkins stated that Canva's growth had slowed down for the first time in a decade, describing the restructuring as the "hardest moment" in the company's 13 year history. She said that the company needed to the return to smaller, more empowered teams with greater ownership and decision making responsibilities.

Perkins acknowledged the personal consequences of the restructuring and apologised for the disruption caused. She said that, "Behind every decision is someone we care deeply about, and I know the consequences will be very real for those directly affected, their families, friends and teammates."

Perkins also stated that the layoffs were not a reflection of the affected employees' talent, skills or contribution to the company. She added that Canva would do everything it could to support departing employees in their next professional chapter.

What is Canva offering to its laid-off employees?

Canva has announced a severance package that includes at least six months of salary for every affected employee, inclusive of statutory entitlements, regardless of their location.

The company's official announcement also confirmed that departing employees would be allowed to keep their company issued MacBooks, as not everyone may have a personal laptop.

The support package also includes a 6 month LinkedIn Premium subscription, one-to-one career coaching, interview preparation and resume assistance. Canva has also committed to providing upto 12 months of continued healthcare coverage in countries where the company currently offers the benefit, along with access to its employee assistance programme for departing workers and their families.

The company is also creating an opt-in alumni talent directory that it plans to share with investors, partners and industry contacts to help former employees explore new opportunities. Under its Canva Collective Fund, departing employees can apply for grants of $10,000 to start businesses or undertake community projects, with the company stating that it will not take ownership or equity in what they create.

The woman's message on Instagram has added a personal dimension to the restructuring, highlighting how the experience of losing a job can differ depending on the support provided by the employer.

ALSO READ: Canva Layoffs Hit 1,271 Employees, But The Severance Package Has Everyone Talking

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.