Uber Discloses Data Breach Involving Third-Party Vendor Fireworks AI, Exposing Personal Information

Uber Technologies has reported a data breach involving third-party vendor Fireworks AI, which exposed personal information belonging to some individuals, including drivers. The breach reportedly occurred after an unauthorised party gained access to the vendor's internal credentials and used them to access data linked to Uber.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber was informed of the incident on October 9, 2026. The company then cut off its data connections with Fireworks AI and began investigating how much information had been exposed.

“The notices to drivers are in relation to a security incident impacting one of our third-party vendors, Fireworks.ai, which had access to some Uber data,” an Uber spokesperson told the WSJ.

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The investigation confirmed that the stolen credentials had been used to access Uber-related data. The information exposed reportedly included sensitive personal records, such as US drivers' licence details.

Uber has not disclosed the total number of individuals affected, data breach notifications filed with authorities in several US states, including Massachusetts, South Carolina and Rhode Island, indicate that thousands of people may have been impacted.

The affected individuals are being offered 90 days of complimentary credit monitoring and fraud assistance through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company. Recipients must enrol in the programme within 90 days of the date stated in their notification letters.

Uber has also indicated that it has found no evidence so far that the exposed information has been misused. Per the official notification, the security incident affected roughly 1,873 individuals in Rhode Island, with supplementary notices sent to residents in Washington and five other states.

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The full scale of the breach and the total number of affected individuals remain unclear as investigations and notifications continue.

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