India vs Bhutan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026 Semi-Final

India will take on Bhutan in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship 2026 on Saturday, November 14, as the defending champions look to move a step closer to retaining their title.

India booked their place in the last four after finishing at the top of Group B with six points. The team secured a 3-2 victory over Pakistan before defeating the Maldives 1-0 in their final group-stage match.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the decisive goal against the Maldives through a penalty in the 38th minute, while goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey made crucial saves to preserve India's lead.

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Bhutan, meanwhile, qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A behind hosts Bangladesh. They progressed on goal difference after finishing level on one point with Sri Lanka.

India will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the competition and secure a place in the final. The winner of this semi-final will advance to the title clash, which is scheduled for November 17.

What Is At Stake?

India are chasing their 10th SAFF Championship title, having won the tournament a record nine times. The defending champions will be aiming to secure a place in the final and continue their title defence.

Bhutan, meanwhile, will be looking to reach the final for the first time in the tournament's history. India have won all six of their previous meetings against Bhutan, according to Khel Now.

The winner will face either Bangladesh or Pakistan in the final on November 17.

India vs Bhutan: Date

The India vs Bhutan SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final match will be played on Saturday, November 14.

India vs Bhutan: Time

The India vs Bhutan SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final match will be played from 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

India vs Bhutan: Venue

The India vs Bhutan SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final match will be played at National Stadium, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India vs Bhutan: Live Telecast

The match will not be available on any television channel in India.

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Where can fans watch the India vs Bhutan match for free?

Indian football fans can watch the match live on the VETO app, which is offering free streaming without requiring a subscription.

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