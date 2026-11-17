Stocks To Watch Today: Tech Mahindra, BSE, Capri Global, Karnataka Bank And Pace Digitek

Shares of Tech Mahindra, BSE, Capri Global, Karnataka Bank and Pace Digitek will be in focus during the trading session on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

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Pace Digitek: Won a Rs 2,691 crore BESS supply and EPC contract from NTPC Green Energy for the Khavda Solar Project.

BSE: BANKEX becomes the first Indian sectoral index futures contract approved by the US CFTC for offer and sale in the US.

Capri Global: Approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through equity and debt.

Tech Mahindra: LIC sold 2.12% stake via market transactions between September 2025 and November 2026, reducing shareholding from 10.83% to 8.71%.

State Bank of India: Completed acquisition of a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global IFSC through purchase of 29.7 lakh equity shares.

FDC: Launched a Rs 120 crore buyback to repurchase 24 lakh shares at Rs 500 apiece through the tender route.

Urban Company: Launched a QIP and set the floor price at Rs 161.03 per share.

Dixon Technologies: To acquire washing machine manufacturing assets from Vimal Plast for up to Rs 49.75 crore.

Karnataka Bank: Appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Interim MD & CEO. Employee and officer unions have also called for a strike on Nov. 18 over HR-related demands.

SML Mahindra: Approved a Rs 1,450 crore rights issue to fund the acquisition of Mahindra Truck and Bus Division. Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra will participate at Rs 3,506 per share.

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