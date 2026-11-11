Decoding November's Rs 65,735-Cr FII Inflow: What Flipped The Script For Foreign Investors?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have staged an aggressive comeback into Indian equities, deploying tens of thousands of crores in November as a sharp unwinding of global tech trades and a broader Asian market slump push foreign capital toward India's relative macroeconomic stability.

Foreign investors net bought Rs 13,750 crore worth of domestic equities on November 6, marking their sixth consecutive session of inflows—the longest buying streak by foreign funds since August 2026. Across the last nine trading sessions, FIIs have been net buyers in eight, pouring more than Rs 45,000 crore into Indian stocks so far in November.

The sudden surge represents a decisive pivot from September and October, during which foreign funds offloaded nearly Rs 90,000 crore. On Nov 11, FIIs invested over Rs 12,000 crore in Indian equities, while domestic peers trimmed holdings.

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''Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors. This rally, which has more steam left, will be led again by large-caps,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have turned net sellers, logging their longest continuous selling streak since July 2024 as local funds lock in gains amidst the foreign-led rally.

Global Reallocation

The dramatic turnaround in foreign sentiment has been catalyzed by severe dislocations across global markets:

Unwinding of the AI Trade: The concentrated global rally in artificial intelligence and mega-cap semiconductor names has hit a wall. Both the Dow Jones and Nasdaq recently recorded their steepest single-day declines in 19 months, sparking a broader risk-off move in tech-heavy indices.

Asian Peer Route: Four major Asian markets—China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan—have tumbled into bear-market territory. Tech-heavy markets like South Korea and Taiwan bore the brunt of the flight, enduring nearly $45 billion in foreign portfolio outflows in October alone.

Macro Breathers: Softer crude oil prices and cooling U.S. Treasury yields have alleviated balance-of-payments pressures for net importers, reinforcing the macro case for Indian assets.

Since October, Indian equities and the currency have sharply decoupled from both developed and emerging peers, staging an outperformance in dollar terms.

What Is Driving the Inflows?

Market strategists point to five key catalysts underpinning the sudden shift in foreign allocations:

Global Tech De-risking: With frothy valuations unwinding in global chip and AI names, international fund managers are rotating capital into defensive, domestically oriented emerging markets.

Corrected Valuations and Underweight Portfolios: Heavy selling over September and October left foreign portfolio managers notably underweight on Indian equities, while price corrections made entry levels attractive again.

Crude Softness & Currency Support: Retreating oil benchmarks and a stable rupee (+2% since October) have protected foreign investors against currency depreciation risk.

Resilient Q2 Corporate Earnings: Second-quarter corporate scorecards from Indian companies have held up well despite global margin pressures, providing fundamental backing to market valuations.

Short Covering and Tactical Buys: Rapid market recovery forced aggressive short covering from derivative traders, accelerating momentum alongside systematic tactical re-weighting.

With Indian benchmark indices up 12% in dollar terms over the last six weeks, the rotation reflects a structural appetite for domestic demand stories at a time when export-driven and hardware-heavy Asian economies face sustained pressure.

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