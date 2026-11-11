Amul Milk Price Hike From November 12: What Gold, Taaza And Other Variants Will Cost Now

Amul has announced a hike of Rs 2-4 per litre across its fresh pouch milk range, with the revised prices coming into effect from Thursday, November 12.

The increase will affect consumers buying some of the dairy cooperative's popular milk variants, including Amul Taaza and Amul Gold.

According to the announcement, Amul Taaza toned milk will become costlier by Rs 2 per litre, while Amul Gold milk will see a price increase of Rs 4 per litre. The revision translates into a 4-5% increase across the fresh pouch milk range.

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The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, has attributed the price revision to rising input and processing costs.

"The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a price hike of approximately 4 per cent to 5 per cent across major variants of Amul fresh pouch milk nationwide, effective November 12," it said.

Amul Milk Price Hike: Which Variants Will Become Costlier?

The latest price revision covers Amul's fresh pouch milk range. Here is how much more consumers will have to pay:

Milk Variant Price Increase Amul Taaza (Toned Milk) Rs 2 per litre Amul Gold Rs 4 per litre

The revised rates will be applicable from November 12. The price increase varies across the two milk variants, with Amul Gold seeing a higher increase than Amul Taaza.

Why Has Amul Increased Milk Prices?

GCMMF has cited higher input and processing costs behind the latest price revision. The increase in expenses related to fodder, cattle feed, packaging materials and fuel has added to the overall cost of operations.

The cooperative said the price revision is also aimed at ensuring better returns for milk producers. It added that a major share of the additional revenue generated through the increase will go back to farmers.

What Will Be The Cost Of Amul Milk Now?

Major variations like Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Tea Special are affected by this price adjustment.

Amul Taaza, the company's toned milk product, will increase by Rs 2 per liter to Rs 62 under the new pricing system. The price of Amul Gold, the full-cream milk, has increased by Rs 4 to Rs 80 per liter.

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The decision represents Amul's first increase in milk prices since May 2026.

Amul's announcement comes hours after its peer Mother Dairy, which sells milk and milk products broadly in Delhi, announced similar price hikes due to a rise in input costs.

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