Delhi AQI At 260, Chennai At 180; Check Air Quality In Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Bengaluru

India's National capital New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 260, placing it in the 'Poor' category.

Chennai reported the second-highest AQI at 180, followed by Hyderabad at 152 and Bengaluru at 145.

Meanwhile, Financial capital Mumbai recorded an AQI of 134, while Kolkata reported the lowest reading at 130. All four cities fall in the 'Moderate' category.

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The readings highlight the difference in air quality across major Indian cities, with New Delhi recording a higher pollution level than the other five cities.

India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI New Delhi 260 Chennai 180 Hyderabad 152 Bengaluru 145 Mumbai 134 Kolkata 130

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to measure air pollution levels and communicate their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI is calculated using different air pollutants, including particulate matter.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, while PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less.

These particles can enter the respiratory system when inhaled. PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning because their small size allows them to travel deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing difficulties and aggravate existing respiratory and heart-related conditions.

Who Should Be Careful?

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People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

During periods of elevated pollution, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health problems.

Residents are advised to monitor local air quality levels and limit outdoor exposure when pollution levels are high.

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