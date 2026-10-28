'Avengers: Doomsday' To Arrive Early In India? Robert Downey Jr And Chris Evans Share Diwali Wishes | Watch

Marvel fans in India have a reason to celebrate this Diwali. Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.

Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans announced the update through a special video message for Indian fans.

Robert Downey Jr And Chris Evans' Diwali Message

In the 40-second video, Downey Jr and Evans greeted Indian audiences with “Namaste India” and shared their Diwali wishes. They spoke about how the festival marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, linking the idea to the film's story.

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“What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that's something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction,” the actors said.

They ended their message by wishing everyone a happy Diwali and saying, “We will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”

What Is 'Avengers: Doomsday' About?

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the upcoming film brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to face a major threat. The filmmakers previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The film also marks Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU in a new role. After playing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in earlier Marvel films, he will portray the villain Doctor Doom. Chris Evans, meanwhile, will reprise his role as Steve Rogers, the former Captain America.

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The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and several other actors.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will also be available in premium formats, including Marvel Studios' Infinity Vision.

December Box Office Line-Up

The early India release puts Avengers: Doomsday in a crowded December theatrical calendar. Dune: Part Three is scheduled to arrive on December 18, just a day after the Marvel film opens in India. Shah Rukh Khan's King is set for December 24, followed by Jumanji: Open World on December 25.

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