Before Colette Kress took charge of Nvidia, she was already questioning deals brought in by Jensen Huang's son-in-law. Six days after Huang resigned, those disagreements look different. Kress now runs the company, and Huang's daughter Madison, who had the ear of the CEO and influence well beyond her job title, still works there.

Huang stepped down as president, CEO and director on November 12, ending a 33-year run. Nvidia named Kress, its longtime finance chief, interim CEO and appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first chair.

The exit followed scrutiny of Huang's relationship with an executive whom US officials suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, Reuters reported. Those suspicions did not establish that any secrets were disclosed.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The title and the power behind it

Madison, 35, is Nvidia's senior director of product marketing for physical AI. Her route into the company took her through chef training at Le Cordon Bleu, a stint at LVMH in Paris and AI studies at MIT. She joined Nvidia as an MBA intern in 2020.

Her influence extended well beyond robotics and simulation. The New York Times reported that she served as her father's de facto chief of staff and led the hiring of crisis firm Heller over the objections of Nvidia's communications team. Some employees saw her as a gatekeeper to senior leadership. Others credited her with getting engineering and sales to work together.

The Times also reported that repeated employee complaints prompted HR to arrange weekly coaching sessions for Madison. The published accounts cited here did not include a response from Madison or Nvidia to those claims.

The deals Kress questioned

Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after working at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. As CFO, she was one of the executives willing to challenge Huang on risky financing deals, people familiar with her role told Reuters. She has kept that job while taking on the interim CEO role.

The disagreements with Madison and her husband, Nico Caprez, centred on robotics investments and financing deals. Caprez joined Nvidia in 2024 and rose to vice president of AI infrastructure growth. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kress pressed for answers about credit guarantees involving partners he brought in. What were those guarantees worth, and what was Nvidia getting in return?

Her scepticism had already changed the course of at least one major commitment. The Journal reported that Nvidia scaled back plans to lease an OpenAI data centre in Piketon, Ohio, after Kress raised doubts.

Madison's brother Spencer also works at Nvidia as a director of product management in robotics. The board is considering internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO job, and Madison has not been publicly named as a contender.

The more immediate decisions are about reporting lines and money. Who does Madison answer to now? And when the next financing proposal comes from Caprez's team, how much of it will survive Kress's scrutiny?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.