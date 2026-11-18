Crude oil prices extended their decline to $91.04 per barrel on Wednesday on signs of ample supply in the physical markets. The International Energy Agency and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.pointed to a shift to a global oil supply surplus.

Last checked, global benchmark Brent Crude traded 1.4% lower at $91.80 per barrel, while the American crude West Texas Intermediate was down over 2% to $84.06 per barrel.

Additionally, the US crude inventories rose by 5.3 million barrels last week, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported, and gasoline stockpiles also saw an uptick. Official data on holdings will be out later in the day. The cool off in prices comes despite strikes continuing.

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The Persian Gulf is still facing attacks with Kuwait and Bahrain reporting that they intercepted strikes, while more vessels around the Strait of Hormuz were reported to be struck, including one on a ship operated by Abu Dhabi's Adnoc L&S.

Despite these geopolitical risks, analysts believe the market is increasingly being driven by supply-demand fundamentals rather than the geopolitical risk premium.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for November delivery declined Rs 185 or 2.16% over the past week to settle at Rs 8,369 per barrel. The December contract lost Rs 196 or 2.31% to close at Rs 8,282 per barrel.

OPEC+ production increased by nearly 1.96 million barrels per day in October. OPEC+ is an expanded alliance comprising members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 other major oil-producing nations, including Russia.

While the Strait of Hormuz remains a potential source of supply disruption, the immediate supply-shortage premium in crude prices is gradually unwinding, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking

For India, a sustained decline in international crude prices could provide significant economic relief. Lower oil prices would help ease inflationary pressures, support the rupee, improve the country's current account position and reduce input costs for businesses, potentially supporting corporate earnings.

However, analysts cautioned that any fresh escalation in West Asia or disruption to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could quickly reverse the recent decline and inject renewed volatility into global energy markets.

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