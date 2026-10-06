Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, NMDC, REC, NTPC, Coforge And ITC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Shriram Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of NMDC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy REC Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Coforge Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 965.05)

Kunal Shah: Hold

Keep a strict stoploss at Rs 930.

Exit if that level is breached.

Hold the stock.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 74.38)

Jash Shah: Buy

Can average the counter.

Metals look a little promising going into the future.

REC (CMP: Rs 300)

Jash Shah: Buy/Sell/Hold

Continues to remain buoyant.

Demand for the sector is increasing.

Hold on to the company.

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NTPC (CMP: Rs 321.45)

Jash Shah: Buy On Dips

Is a buy.

But buy on dips.

Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,849.70)

Kunal Shah: Hold

Keep a strict stoploss of Rs 1,738 on the lower end which is the support zone.

Expect the momentum to continue on the higher end and go towards the mark of Rs 1,930- Rs 1,950 on the upside.

ITC (CMP: Rs 113.20)

Jash Shah: Hold

Hold, has multiple brokerage updates.

Very good buy at a bargain.

Prospects look good, hold and add at lower prices.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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