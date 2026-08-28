Mystery Solved: Chinese Company Z.ai Confirms It Is Behind Free AI Model Ox Alpha

Chinese artificial intelligence company Z.ai has revealed that it was behind Ox Alpha, an anonymous AI model that recently drew attention from developers for its strong performance and unusually broad free access.

Z.ai said in a blog post that Ox Alpha served as a preview of its upcoming GLM-5.3-Flash model. The company used the anonymous release to test the system through platforms including OpenRouter and OpenCode and collect feedback before its wider launch.

The company has now made the model's weights available on Hugging Face. This allows developers to download the model, modify it and use it as a base for their own applications.

GLM-5.3-Flash is a multimodal model capable of processing text, images and video. It also supports a context window of up to 1 million tokens, giving it the ability to handle large amounts of information within a single interaction.

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Ox Alpha first attracted attention after developers discovered the model on OpenRouter last week. OpenRouter described it as a reasoning-focused system built for coding, extended agentic tasks and production workloads.

OpenCode also offered the model at no cost for a week with near-unlimited access. The platform said the provider had capacity to process as much as 100 trillion tokens a day, helping fuel widespread testing among developers.

The mystery surrounding the model quickly became a talking point in AI circles. Some developers linked its technical behaviour and tokenizer characteristics to Z.ai's GLM family. Z.ai had previously used another anonymous release, Pony Alpha, to test one of its GLM models.

Ox Alpha's performance received attention from prominent technology figures, including Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, who called the model impressive.

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There was also speculation that the system could have originated from Microsoft's AI efforts. Meanwhile, discussions on Chinese social media connected the name Ox to a viral Chinese animated film.

The disclosure gives Z.ai a new platform to showcase its GLM technology as competition among AI model developers intensifies. By releasing the model weights publicly, the company is also positioning the system for broader experimentation and adoption across the developer community.

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