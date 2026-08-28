Jackson Hole 2026: What The Market Will Want To Hear From Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Speech

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's first Jackson Hole speech on Friday comes at a critical juncture for US monetary policy, with investors looking for greater clarity on inflation, interest rates and the central bank's reaction function.

The speech is scheduled for 10 am ET or 7:30 pm IST.

September rate move

One of the biggest questions for markets will be whether Warsh leaves the door open to a September rate hike. The Fed has kept its benchmark rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range since December, but the case for another increase has gained traction as inflation remains well above the central bank's 2% target.

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Reuters reported that rate futures were pricing roughly a 35% chance of a hike at the September 16 meeting ahead of the speech, while the odds of an increase by December were substantially higher. That means investors may not expect Warsh to explicitly say what the Fed will do next month, but they will be watching for any indication that a hike remains a live option if inflation fails to cool.

Warsh has repeatedly resisted traditional forward guidance, arguing that policymakers should retain flexibility as economic conditions evolve. Reuters noted that investors are instead looking for a clearer explanation of the conditions that would lead the Fed to raise rates.

Inflation outlook

Inflation may ultimately be the most important message in Warsh's speech. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.7% in July from a year earlier, according to Reuters, remaining significantly above the Fed's 2% objective.

Investors want reassurance that the Fed remains firmly committed to bringing inflation back to target and is prepared to respond if progress stalls. Reuters reported that several Fed officials have already voiced concern over persistent price pressures, with Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid saying inflation remains "stubborn" and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack arguing that now may be the time to act.

For markets, therefore, the key signal may not be a specific September call. Instead, investors will want Warsh to explain what inflation data would trigger tighter policy, how quickly the Fed expects inflation to return to 2%, and whether higher rates would be part of the response if price pressures persist.

A clear inflation framework could help restore confidence in the Fed's commitment to price stability while reducing uncertainty in Treasury markets, where elevated long-term yields have become another source of financial tightening.

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