Nepal Floods: 320 Indians Not Contactable, 400 Of Our Pilgrims On Chinese Side Safe, MEA Says

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable amid ongoing rescue efforts following floods in Nepal.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation remains dynamic and the figures could change as authorities gather more information.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, 21 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal on Thursday have arrived in Delhi, where they were met by India's ambassador. Another 63 Indian nationals from the Trishuli power plant have also been rescued.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Crosses 530, Feared To Rise Further; 85 Indians Rescued

The MEA spokesperson said 96 Indian nationals from China have crossed over into Nepal, while 400 Indian pilgrims on the Chinese side are safe and remain contactable.

Jaiswal added that around 100 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) are also missing. The Indian Embassy is in touch with local authorities in both Nepal and China as rescue and tracing efforts continue.

The MEA said several families have also reached out through the helpline numbers set up to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, Nepal's death toll from devastating flash floods has risen to 538, with authorities warning that the toll could climb further as rescue and relief operations continue.

According to Nepal's disaster management authorities, 85 Indian tourists have been rescued from the affected areas. A total of 121 foreign travellers have been rescued so far, including 16 Chinese, nine South Koreans, two Americans, two Russians, two Italians, one Bulgarian and one Swiss national, while the nationality of three others remains unconfirmed.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Crosses 530, Feared To Rise Further; 85 Indians Rescued

Al Jazeera, citing the Red Cross, reported that more than 90,000 people are estimated to have been affected by the Himalayan landslides and floods. Concerns are also growing over further flooding in areas along the Nepal-China border.

China has also sounded a Level-IV alert following the devastating flash floods at the Tibet-Nepal border, warning that a newly formed barrier lake at the confluence of two rivers faces a high risk of breaching and flooding downstream areas.

China's Ministry of Water Resources sounded an emergency in the Tibet Autonomous Region, cautioning of a threat posed by the barrier lake, which formed near the confluence of Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.