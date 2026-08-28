Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Crosses 530, Feared To Rise Further; 85 Indians Rescued

Nepal's death toll from devastating flash floods has risen to 538, with authorities warning that the toll could climb further as rescue and relief operations continue.

According to Nepal's disaster management authorities, 85 Indian tourists have been rescued from the affected areas. A total of 121 foreign travellers have been rescued so far, including 16 Chinese, nine South Koreans, two Americans, two Russians, two Italians, one Bulgarian and one Swiss national, while the nationality of three others remains unconfirmed.

The floods and landslides, triggered by heavy rains, have affected areas along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha districts.

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The Nepal Tourism Board in a statement issued on Friday, said the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety of tourists and travellers in the affected areas. Rescue and evacuation efforts are underway for those injured, stranded or otherwise affected.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing the Red Cross, reported that more than 90,000 people are estimated to have been affected by the Himalayan landslides and floods. Concerns are also growing over further flooding in areas along the Nepal-China border.

Authorities continue to assess the scale of the disaster as rescue teams work to reach stranded people and account for those still missing.

ALSO READ: Nepal On Alert: China Issues Warning As Overflowing Lake In Tibet Raises Fresh Flood Risk

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have warned of a new upstream threat that could further complicate rescue and relief operations following devastating flash floods along the Tibet-Nepal border. Multiple media reports said that China's Ministry of Water Resources is closely monitoring a newly formed barrier lake near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Gyirong, northeast of the main disaster zone.

Authorities have warned that the lake could pose a serious risk of further flooding if its water levels continue to rise or the natural barrier breaches.

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